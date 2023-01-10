Big Backstage Updates On 'Switchblade' Jay White And His Future

Jay White recently dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 — shortly thereafter, White challenged former Bullet Club stablemate Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match, which has officially been scheduled for The New Beginning In Osaka on February 11. While White would go in as the favorite based on past accomplishments, White's contract may expire sooner than some have been led to believe, according to Fightful Select. This may lead to Hikuleo — who WWE are reportedly currently interested in — walking away with the victory.

With White's contract reportedly coming to an end "relatively soon," both AEW and WWE have expressed interest in the two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Those within WWE are seemingly confident he would choose to sign with them over AEW. WWE has reportedly expressed interest in White for well over a year, before his second reign with the IWGP world title. While WWE's interest has been confirmed by White, he has stated in a prior interview with Fightful that AEW had not approached him.

At this time, the expiration date of White's contract is unknown and White may choose to remain in NJPW, however, the company is seemingly expecting White to walk away. WWE nor AEW are reportedly allowed to have communication with White regarding his contract until his current deal with NJPW is done. He has worked in the United States prior to potentially signing with AEW or WWE once his NJPW expires, as he has wrestled two matches under the AEW banner this past summer along with over 50 matches in Ring of Honor in the years prior.