Backstage News On Future For NJPW's Hikuleo

WWE is reportedly interested in signing NJPW star Hikuleo, according to Fightful Select. Higher-ups in WWE have expressed interest internally in Hikuleo, and Fightful was told that it has been that way for "months" before NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 show.

Hikuleo is booked in a "loser leaves Japan" match against Jay White, though it's unclear when his contract is actually up. Fightful noted that they haven't been told if contact has been made between the two parties, but much like Finn Balor's role in getting Dragon Lee to WWE, intermediaries have been used to "express interest to the talent themselves in many cases."

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Hikuleo was part of the New Japan Ranbo match, where the final four advanced to the KOPW 2023 Championship match at New Year's Dash. The winners of the match were Great-O-Khan, Shingo Takagi, SHO, and Toru Yano. EVIL, Jeff Cobb, KENTA, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii were just a few other NJPW stars that were in the battle royal match.

The day after Wrestle Kingdom, Hikuleo, Tama Tonga, Master Wato, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo) at NJPW New Year Dash 2023.

Hikuleo is the brother of Tama Tonga and his uncle is pro wrestling legend Haku. He began his in-ring career in November 2016 and was trained at the Team 3D Academy, the NJPW Dojo, and Fale Dojo. Besides wrestling in NJPW, Hikuleo has also wrestled in AEW, Revolution Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling.