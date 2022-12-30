Details On Unique Nature Of Dragon Lee's WWE Contract

Dragon Lee has officially signed with WWE, making the announcement following his and Dralistico's AAA World Tag Team Championship victory over FTR on Wednesday at AAA Gira Aniversario XXX Noche De Campeones — Lee and Dralistico vacated the tag titles immediately after the announcement. Details surrounding the situation and Lee's WWE contract have been trickling in ever since, including the fact that he will part of "WWE NXT," with the latest information coming from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer reported today that Lee's WWE contract will make him the highest paid star on the "NXT" brand due to the recent release of former "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose. This would mean that Lee's contract would be above the standard amount of money that an "NXT" wrestler would normally receive. Rose was previously the highest paid; however, she had come down to WWE's developmental brand from the main roster, whereas Lee is coming from outside the company. The Observer also reported that Lee's contract will run for three years, with increases in his pay every year, though there's also the expectation of a main roster transition for the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion by 2024.

According to the Observer, there is another unique aspect to Lee's newly-signed WWE contract, as his deal with Legends of Lucha Libre will stay intact. Lee had also been working on an outside-of-the-ring project which would see him and other AAA/AEW stars working on a book series for middle-grade kids — the series will feature Lee and real-life brothers Rush and Dralistico, as well as Bestia del Ring. Both Lee's WWE deal and Rush's AEW deal gives them the ability to star in the series and even promote it moving forward.