Lucha Libre Agency Provides More Information On Dragon Lee's WWE Contract

The biggest wrestling news story of the last 24 hours has been the announcement that Dragon Lee has signed with WWE, which came immediately after he and his brother, Dralistico, dethroned FTR for AAA's tag team championship. On Thursday, more information continued to trickle out about the deal, with some of it coming via a. press release from his representation at the Lucha Libre Agency. The most newsworthy item announced in the press release is that Lee will get to keep some of his existing merchandising deals for the time being. T

The press release says that Lee's contract "contains unique terms which will allow Lee to continue with his contracted Legends of Lucha Libre® officially licensed products" and "continue with entertainment projects." Of those "outside projects," the only one named is the "Dragon Lee Trilogy" series of children's books from Future House Publishing that feature Lee, his brothers (Rush and Dralistico), and their father, Bestia fighting off monsters. The books were first announced in April. If it wasn't already clear from the report that he is earmarked for the NXT brand, the release says that Lee and his family are moving to Orlando, Florida, home of the WWE Performance Center, as part of his deal with WWE.

Lee was last seen on American television on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, where his brother, Rush, along with family friend Andrade El Idolo, kicked him out of La Faccion Ingobernable after a loss to The Elite in the first round of the AEW Trios Titles tournament.