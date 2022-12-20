How Much Money Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Made Since Her WWE Release

Mandy Rose may longer be collecting a paycheck from WWE, following her recent release, but given the income she's generating from her FanTime account — which was at the heart of her WWE exit – the former "NXT" Women's Champion has no reason to worry about covering her bills.

According to TMZ Sports, Rose has taken in $500,000 in just the seven days since being given her walking papers solely from the content she posts on FanTime, a subscription-based platform similar to OnlyFans. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, predicted the 32-year-old wrestler could become a millionaire by Christmas. WWE officials seemed to find her FanTime material became progressively more suggestive over time. However, reports suggest that Rose was not presented with an option to tone down or remove some of what was seen as problematic with WWE choosing to just cut ties entirely instead.

Rose has not budged in her support for her FanTime content, using the platform to thank her fans for their backing after being fired by WWE. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys," she wrote. "And don't worry the page is still up!"

Rose participated in bodybuilding and fitness competitions before joining WWE in 2015 following the 6th season of "Tough Enough," where she placed second. In shifting back to "NXT" after several years on the main roster, she captured the "NXT" Women's Championship within months of her return and held the title for 413 days. She would drop the belt on December 13 to Roxanne Perez –- her termination from the company followed the next day.