Mandy Rose Sends Message Following Reported WWE Release

Mandy Rose is reportedly gone from WWE, but the former "NXT" Women's Champion still remains in the public eye within her own parameters. Rose's apparent release earlier this week shocked the wrestling world, and the leader of Toxic Attraction took to her FanTime page to address the feedback she's received from her subscribers.

"Hey guys, thank you for all the messages," Rose wrote. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don't worry the page is still up!" (H/T to Inside The Ropes)

Suggestive content on Rose' FanTime page is the reported catalyst for her being let go from the company. Many fans initially thought Rose's surprising loss to Roxanne Perez for the "NXT" Women's Title on this past Tuesday's "NXT" was an indication that Rose was headed back to WWE's main roster. Rose, who held the "NXT" Women's Title for 413 days, and Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin were flagbearers for the "NXT 2.0" brand, as the stable held both the "NXT" Women's Title and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles for an extended period of time. Rose fully took advantage of the opportunity to reinvent herself in "NXT" after floating as a tag team wrestler with Dana Brooke on the main roster.

Jayne took to social media to share her heartbreak over Rose's release, but judging by Rose's comments on her FanTime page, Rose is maintaining an optimistic attitude.