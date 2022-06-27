“Switchblade” Jay White successfully defended his IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the co-main event of AEW x NJPW’s first-ever co-promoted pay-per-view Forbidden Door. White defeated Adam Cole, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada to mark his first defense of the belt since winning it from Okada a few weeks ago.

During the post-show media scrum, White remained in character, berating an AEW employee who attempted to put his championship belt on a holder to showcase it during his interview, but who accidentally knocked it to the floor. The incident played nicely into White’s response to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman’s question about what’s next for him in AEW.

“If, and this seems to be a pretty big if, but if we can have someone, when I successfully defend my IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, if we can have somebody to be prepared to put this up here for me, I’ll feel a lot more inclined to come by,” White said. “I’m very easily pleased, obviously, I don’t ask a lot, it’s just something like that.

“To answer your question, would I like to [continue to stick around in AEW]? I don’t know. Will I? I don’t know. Because this is how it works, I don’t have to tell you anything, I don’t have to give away anything. When you’re the champion and the guy who single-handedly sells out arenas like Madison Square Garden and United Center, you can kind of do what you want and show up when you want. So stay tuned, I guess.”

White has been vocal in the past about the freedom he’s been given by New Japan to come to AEW and make appearances, although that was before he was holding the company’s primary championship. It’s unclear when or where we’ll see White in AEW again, but if Forbidden Door proves to have been a financial success, fans could be treated to a future match between White and the AEW World Champion, something he teased during the scrum.

To quote this article, please provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]