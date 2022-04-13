New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White recently joined The Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about his recent experience in AEW and whether or not he signed with the company.

The Switchblade dispelled those rumors and revealed that NJPW has given him a ton of freedom.

“I didn’t sign with them or anything like that,” White said. “I’m still with New Japan but luckily I have a fair bit of freedom where I can go and do what I want so to speak. I thought it was kind of known, there was never one of those sweet graphics put out with me so…”

Talking about his time training in the New Japan dojo before becoming a full-time wrestler with the company, Jay White revealed the one mistake he made prior to joining the dojo. The Bullet Club member described the toughness of the dojo and why he did not really have a clue what was going to happen when he first signed up.

“My kind of mistake when I went into the dojo is I didn’t do enough research on New Japan’s history itself, the culture, and the way the system works,” White said. “I really had no clue what I was going into, I also didn’t want to ask too many questions because I didn’t want to come off like I was being hesitant about it at all which I wasn’t.

“I just didn’t know, am I going to train? Am I going to get paid? Should I be expecting matches? I had no clue what to expect so once I got there, it was a pretty big shock. We had a couple days before they started training us where we got to watch Wrestle Kingdom and then after that, it was basically wake up early in the morning, go clean everything, 10 am you’ll start training and that’ll last for 3 hours. It was pretty intense stuff.”

“I’m not saying the New Japan system is perfect, I think there’s plenty of flaws to it. That’s just my opinion. I think that whole kind of respect thing, sometimes that can be overdone. In wrestling sometimes people think that just because you’ve been doing something for longer that means you’re above someone else so I feel like you’ve got to find a balance of that. I think it is important but sometimes it can just be overdone.

“Finding a balance of that, listening to the people that have been to the places that you want to go and the experiences and stuff like that, you’d be an idiot not to listen to that stuff.”

