New Update Regarding Jay White's NJPW Status

With WWE recently signing New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars such as Karl Anderson and Bronson Reed, many have questioned which other NJPW wrestlers the McMahon-led company might be after next. While it was recently reported that WWE is interested in both Hikuleo and NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, many fans have speculated that Bullet Club leader and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White may be on the list, as well.

Jay White's recent loss to Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 has led many to question what's left for "Switchblade" in NJPW. With New Years Dash seeing "The Catalyst" re-engaged in a feud against Hikuleo, White will compete in a Loser Leaves Japan match against his former stablemate at some point in the near future.

While it is unknown exactly when the match will happen, Fightful Select has reported that Jay White will be competing in NJPW past January 28, the day of WWE's Royal Rumble PLE. Due to the surprise-oriented nature of the Royal Rumble match, many fans saw that as a potential date for White to make an appearance, but it is unlikely that will be the case.

This comes as little surprise when evaluating NJPW's upcoming schedule. White will likely be present for NJPW's New Beginning tour, which is set to take place between January 22 and February 11. Furthermore, if Jay White does leave NJPW, it will likely be after his Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo, which will presumably take place at one of the three major events on the New Beginning tour.