Backstage News On Future For NJPW's Tama Tonga

It appears that WWE is interested in another New Japan Pro-Wrestling star. According to Fightful Select, WWE has internally expressed interest in NJPW star Tama Tonga.

According to the report, Fightful was told that interest in bringing Tonga isn't "new" and that word traveled through the NJPW locker room ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17. Earlier this week, Tonga defeated WWE Superstar Karl Anderson for the NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Seven years ago WWE had offered Tonga a contract, but he turned it down in order to team with his brother, Tanga Loa in NJPW as the Guerrillas of Destiny. It's interesting to note that both of them did WWE tryouts in 2009, though it was Loa who would only get a contract. Loa wrestled in WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, and then later in "NXT." He was with the company from 2009 until 2014. Loa went under the ring name Camacho.

Per Fightful, the former Bullet Club member's NJPW contract is up in a matter of weeks.

While in NJPW, Tonga has held the IWGP Tag Team Champion seven times with Loa. He's also held the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Outside of NJPW, Tonga has held the Ring of Honor Tag Team titles, the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship, and the CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

As noted, WWE is also interested in Tonga's brother Hikuleo. Like his brother, higher-ups in WWE have expressed interest internally. Their uncle and adoptive father is pro wrestling legend Haku.