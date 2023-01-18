Mercedes Mone Makes Her Intentions With NJPW Clear

Mercedes Mone has big aspirations for her run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling following her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After KAIRI successfully defended her IWGP Women's Championship defense against Tam Nakano, Mone made her presence felt and left KAIRI laying in the ring after hitting her with her new Statement Maker signature maneuver. The two will now meet for the gold at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California on February 18.

In a new video on the official NJPW YouTube channel, Mone discussed how long she's had her eyes on Japanese wrestling. "It had to be when I was 12 or 13, I was watching Manami Toyota, Aja Kong, Akira [Hokuto], and I knew instantly that was the reason why I wanted to be in professional wrestling," Mone explained. "WWE was amazing growing up. That got me hooked, but it was the Japanese women's wrestling that told myself I could do this."

Mone went on to share a lofty goal that she hopes to accomplish during her time with NJPW. "I'm trying to put New Japan on the map and make it global," Mone said. "I know it's been around for so long and there's so much history here, but it's never been looked at the same since I stepped into the game."

Mone also said she has her eyes on everyone in STARDOM, but she wonders who will step up to her. She praised KAIRI for having the "heart of a champion," but she said her IWGP Women's Championship reign won't last. Mone also said her goal is to ensure that her title match with KAIRI is regarded as the greatest female match of all time.

