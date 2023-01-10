Mercedes Mone's Impending In-Ring Return Doing Big Business For NJPW

New-Japan Pro Wrestling is already making "Moné" with their newest signing.

The Japanese-based pro wrestling promotion announced late Monday night that it sold out its upcoming Battle in the Valley pay-per-view event in San Jose, California, headlined by its new "CEO" Mercedes Moné in a match for the new IWGP Women's Championship.

"Over one month away, all tickets are SOLD OUT for Battle in the Valley February 18!" the Japanese promotion tweeted. NJPW also announced that Battle in the Valley will be available to stream via FITE.

Moné, fka Sasha Banks in WWE, will make her in-ring debut for NJPW in an IWGP Women's Championship match with champion KAIRI at the event.

The former WWE star made her first appearance for NJPW at its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event last week, confronting KAIRI after her first title defense. Moné, a six-time former WWE women's world champion, made her way to the ring and dropped KAIRI before laying out a challenge for her title at Battle in the Valley.

There's no official word on how often Moné will perform in NJPW or if she will begin making appearances in other pro wrestling promotions. AEW, which has recently exchanged talent with NJPW, has been teasing a storyline around a "mystery partner" for Saraya on this week's episode of "Dynamite,' which could mean a reunion between the two former WWE women's champions.