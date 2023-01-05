Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her

Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

"I've never felt more loved!" Moné tweeted alongside the photos. "I can't thank my family enough for being here for me." Moné, aka Mercedes Varnado, made her long-anticipated debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 following the IWGP Women's Championship match between champion KAIRI and Tam Nakano. The former WWE star attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a title match at NJPW's Battle In the Valley event in San Jose next month. Harwood also shared photos of himself with Moné, Bayley, and his tag partner Wheeler — who at one point were all in WWE together. "What a life," he wrote.

Formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Moné became arguably the biggest star to jump ship from the pro wrestling giant since former world champions Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley left to pursue their own independent careers. Moné promised that her Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance was "only just my first stop" on what she called her "world domination tour."