Jay White Disses AEW Star Over Roster Comment

This article contains spoilers for an upcoming "NJPW Strong" show.

While New Japan Pro-Wrestling's big event, Wrestle Kingdom 17, is only 13 days away, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White isn't too busy getting ready to defend his title against Kazuchika Okada to call out AEW star Eddie Kingston. The NJPW star dissed Kingston over his comment about the growing AEW roster.

Kingston tweeted earlier on Thursday, "More and more fu** boys are coming into AEW."

"You started a trend. A true Pioneer," White later replied.

Kingston replied to White's tweet twice, once with a GIF of Marvel's Thanos with the caption, "All That, For A Drop Of Clout" and the second, "San Jose my man lol San Jose."

Kingston is no stranger to expressing his opinions. In September, he called out AEW stars that he didn't like; the list included two former WWE Superstars, Bryan Danielson, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Danielson and Castagnoli are two stars Kingston might not consider to be "AEW" originals since they weren't there initially.

It's interesting to note that the White and Kingston have faced each other in the ring before. Their first encounter was at the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Halloween Special on October 27, where Kingston, Okada, Amazing Red, Homicide, and Jon Moxley defeated White, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Tom Lawler.

The next night on October 28, White and Juice Robinson defeated Kingston and Okada at the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street pay-per-view. Their third and future match was just set up on December 11, during the NJPW Strong Nemesis tapings. White and Kingston will face each other on February 18, 2023, in San Jose, California.