Kenny Omega Should Jump To WWE When His AEW Contract Is Up

Tony Khan believes there's a "real war" between AEW and WWE, which supposedly started after WWE tried to poach talent from his promotion. So, he probably wasn't thrilled to hear about WWE's reported interest in Kenny Omega, which we should all take with a grain of salt for the time being.

Of course, WWE signing Omega would be a haul and then some. He's part of AEW's very lifeblood after co-founding the company, and he's one of the rare 21st-century talents who didn't need WWE to become a big star. If AEW and WWE are at war, Omega defecting to the enemy would put a dent in AEW's armor.

It remains to be seen if these rumors have any weight to them, but Omega should join WWE — but not for the reasons listed above. The AEW EVP is a performer who's built a career on doing the unexpected, and WWE is the next natural step if he wants to keep testing himself. He isn't getting any younger either, but that doesn't mean that he can't still thrive in WWE.