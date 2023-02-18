WWE Reportedly Wants To Sign Kenny Omega

Speculation about big-name potential free agents has wrestling fans buzzing. First, it was reported that WWE is interested in "Switchblade" Jay White and is seemingly confident it will be able to sign the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Then Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is interested in a "much bigger" free agent than White. That wrestler is AEW star/executive vice president and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, according to WrestlingNews.co.

"The Best Bout Machine's" contract is believed to be up or nearing its expiration date. However, Omega could have time added to his deal due to injuries, according to Fightful Select.

Omega and his Elite stablemates The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) seriously considered signing with WWE before deciding to join AEW. Omega has had a highly successful four years with AEW, winning the AEW World Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championship, and AEW World Trios Championship. He's also had the opportunity to return to Japan and work with the company in which he became famous, New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Omega defeated Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month to win the IWGP United States Championship.

If WWE does sign Omega, the company may already have the blueprint for how to use him. Cody Rhodes, who also helped create AEW alongside Omega and The Young Bucks, returned to WWE last year. After winning the 2023 Royal Rumble, Rhodes is set to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania.