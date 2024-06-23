AEW's Mercedes Mone Appears In CMLL, Confronts Title-For-Title Forbidden Door Opponent

Ahead of Friday's CMLL x NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico show, Mercedes Mone vowed to keep a close eye on the title match involving La Catalina and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, the latter of whom Mone will wrestle at Forbidden Door on June 30. Moments after Vaquer defeated La Catalina, Mone delivered on her promise by confronting Vaquer face-to-face in Arena Mexico.

"Stephanie, como estas? Congratulations on your beautiful title," Mone told Vaquer. "You are definitely not the same Stephanie I faced one year ago at New Japan Resurgence. I can see why you call yourself 'La Primera,' but at Forbidden Door, I'm going to show you why I'm the CEO, la jefa, because money changes everything!"

Seemingly unamused by Mone's comments, Vaquer made a promise of her own, one that specifically involved the act of expanding her championship collection with Mone's TBS Championship. In response, Mone issued a slap to "La Primera," igniting a brawl that was later broken up by a CMLL official.

At Forbidden Door, I'm gonna show you why I'm the CEO!

Mercedes Mone just confronted Stephanie Vaquer in CMLL.#ViernesEspectacularCMLL #Místico20 pic.twitter.com/H0cmpoXzSc — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 22, 2024

In one week, Mone and Vaquer will meet in the ring once again, but this time, under the banner of a title-for-title match at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. For Mone, this will mark her third TBS Championship title defense, having defeated Skye Blue and Zeuxis in previous defenses. For Vaquer, Forbidden Door will signal her fifth defense since claiming the title with a victory over Giulia at STARDOM's 2024 Cinderella Tournament. Vaquer is also a current holder of the CMLL World Women's Championship and CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championship.