Video: AEW's Mercedes Mone Has A Message For NJPW Strong Champ Stephanie Vaquer

Over the past few months, it seems AEW's Mercedes Mone has been just about everywhere, from "AEW Dynamite," to Fenway Park to courtside for the Boston Celtics' 18th NBA Championship win. Now, the TBS Champion is hinting that she may be taking another trip, this time down to Arena Mexico.

During last night's episode of "CMLL Informa," Mone made a surprise appearance via a pre-recorded message, which CMLL later posted on X. Mone wished her upcoming Forbidden Door opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, luck this Friday in Arena Mexico, where she is scheduled to defend the New Japan Strong Women's Championship against former WWE star La Catalina. Mone declared she'd be "watching that match closer than you think," and further stated she would be taking the championship, from whoever held it, at Forbidden Door.

#CMLLInforma || ¡Sorpresa! Mercedes Moné le manda un mensaje a Stephanie Vaquer en CMLL Informa. 📲 Transmisión En Vivo: https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/lUCw61JUgI — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 20, 2024

Mone's appearance on "Informa" and her comments about closely watching the match have led to speculation that the "CEO" could be front row in Arena Mexico for Vaquer vs. Catalina. If so, Mone may want to get her tickets quickly, as the seating chart for Friday's show has only a handful of tickets left on sale. In addition to Vaquer vs. Catalina, the show will feature New Japan stars as part of the Mexico edition of FantasticaMania, and will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of top star Mistico, who will face Hiromu Takahashi in the main event.

here's the ticket map for Friday, hope you already got a ticket Mercedes pic.twitter.com/XdOiDZSCUa — luchablog (@luchablog) June 20, 2024

Whether Mone shows up in Mexico City or not, the heat has been turned up between her and Vaquer, who's title for title match at Forbidden Door will be their first in-ring encounter in over a year. The duo first faced off in the tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion, with Mone defeating Vaquer in a spirited effort, before losing in the finals to Willow Nightingale.