Mercedes Mone Defeats Zeuxis On AEW Dynamite, Will Defend TBS Title At Forbidden Door

Mercedes Mone is headed into Forbidden Door still TBS Champion after defeating her opponent's tag team partner on "AEW Dynamite." Mone toppled Zeuxis, who is one half of the CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Mone's pay-per-view opponent, NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

The two locked up to begin the match and went back and forth with submissions. Zeuxis hit a drop toe hold and got Mone out of the ring before hitting a suicide dive, laying the champion out as the broadcast cut to break. After the break, Zeuxis was able to hit a Liger Bomb, but Mone kicked out. Mone battled back with a flurry of offense, landing a pair of knees in the corner before hitting her opponent with a meteora. She attempted the Three Amigos and hit two, but Zeuxis put a stop to it with a Lung Blower.

Mone was still able to kick out of the big move to hit a Mone Maker in the center of the ring for a victory. Her next advertised opponent is Vaquer at Forbidden Door in Long Island on June 30. The match is set to be title-for-title, with the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship also on the line.

