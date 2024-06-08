Tony Khan Announces Challenger For Mercedes Mone On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone may have had to wait for her in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling, but since dethroning Willow Nightingale to become the fifth AEW TBS Champion, "The CEO" hasn't slowed down. She made her first defense of the title on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite" against Skye Blue, and she'll make her second defense next Wednesday, June 12. In the spirit of the season of Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan has turned to Mexico to find Mone an opponent, and CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Zeuxis has been confirmed as the next woman to step up to "The CEO."

Advertisement

This Wednesday, 6/12

Des Moines, IA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @ZeuxisLucero Ahead of Forbidden Door,

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will fight vs Zeuxis, tag team partner of Steph_Vaquer on Dynamite in Des Moines Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/5sr0qSPbbi — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 7, 2024

Zeuxis has been one half of the CMLL women's tag team champions since September 2023; her partner is Stephanie Vaquer, the woman Mone will face at Forbidden Door on June 30 in a match for both Mone's TBS title and Vaquer's NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Vaquer is also the current CMLL World Women's Champion. Zeuxis, meanwhile, is a 16-year veteran of the business with a number of high-profile accomplishments, including a two-year reign as Mexican National Women's Champion between 2015 and 2017. WWE fans may also recognise Zeuxis' name, as she was a competitor in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament, where she reached the second round before being eliminated by the eventual runner-up Io Shirai, now former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the June 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Will Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix, with Ospreay looking to maintain his momentum heading into his AEW World Championship match with Swerve Strickland on June 30 at Forbidden Door.