Tonight's WWE RAW episode saw WWE NXT Superstar Catalina Garcia make her main roster debut.

Catalina came to the ring with Sin Cara for his rematch with Andrade, and ended up evening the odds with Zelina Vega, but was unable to help Cara get the win in a rematch from last week.

Garcia, who was wearing a mask for her first WWE TV appearance, was announced in the WWE Performance Center Class from mid-August. That Class also featured Santana Garrett, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Tehuti Miles, Briana Brandy, and others.

WWE's announcement on Garcia's Performance Center Class noted the following on her: "Catalina Garcia, from Chile, goes by the professional alias "La Diva del Ring" Jessy on the independent wrestling circuit. Garcia has competed in Chilean promotions 5 Luchas – Clandestino and MAX Lucha Libre, as well as the Santiago-based Revolución Lucha Libre, where she is a two-time women's champion."

Garcia made her NXT in-ring live event debut back in late September, and has worked a few events since then. She is fro Chile and has used the name Jessy on the indies.

It's worth noting that the announcers and the graphics on RAW referred to Garcia as both Catalina and Carolina for her first name.

Below are a few shots from RAW and Garcia's Instagram:

It looks like @SinCaraWWE has brought some reinforcement with him on #RAW. Is this a smart move? pic.twitter.com/0Y7QmTon8U — WWE (@WWEIndia) October 29, 2019

The insurance policy does NOT pay off as @AndradeCienWWE scores yet ANOTHER victory over @SinCaraWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/eZ7Ew7vFbF — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019



