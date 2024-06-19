AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 6/19 - MJF Takes On Rush, Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay Meet In The Ring

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 19, 2024, coming to you live from the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia!

Just a little under two weeks before they collide for the AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30, titleholder Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will be meeting one another in the ring tonight. Strickland sent a message to Ospreay in the opening segment of last week's edition of "Dynamite", and the two subsequently found themselves involved in a heated confrontation later that night after Ospreay had successfully retained the AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix in the main event.

After defeating Deonn Rusman in quick fashion last week, Rush and MJF found themselves in a major pull apart brawl throughout the Wells Fargo Arena, using any weapons in their paths to take out one another. The former two time Ring of Honor World Champion and the former AEW World Champion look to settle their issues for good as they go one-on-one in the opening contest of tonight's show in a commercial free bout.

Toni Storm will be defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa at Forbidden Door. However, before they face off in the ring, they will be putting pen-to-paper tonight to make the match official. Tensions between the two women have boiled over in the last few weeks, stemming from their alliances with Mariah May.

A huge All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match is set for tonight as Konosuke Takeshita and Ring of Honor World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family join forces with Roderick Strong and Zack Sabre Jr. to take on Orange Cassidy, Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Dante Martin. Cassidy and Sabre Jr. will be going head-to-head at Forbidden Door while Takeshita, Martin, and Briscoe will all be competing to become the new TNT Champion in a Ladder Match on June 30 along with The Elite's Jack Perry and two other competitors who have yet to be determined.

Speaking of The Elite, The Young Bucks will be squaring off with The Acclaimed in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match after being informed of the match by interim AEW Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels last week. If Anthony Bowens and Max Caster win, then they will secure themselves a future shot at The Young Bucks' title.

Additionally, The 2024 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament will be kicking off tonight as PAC goes one-on-one with Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli in a quarterfinals match.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as MJF makes his way down to the ring. Rush follows.

