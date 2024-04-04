Beretta Turns On Cassidy: AEW World Tag Team Tournament Report, Dynamite 4/3/2024

Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta are no longer Best Friends.

With Chuck Taylor and Beretta's mother Sue standing ringside, The Young Bucks defeated Cassidy and Beretta to secure their spot in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament at the Dynasty PPV on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." Matt Jackson rolled up Beretta in the closing moments to earn the victory. Following the match, Cassidy, Beretta, and Taylor looked to hug one another in their signature fashion, but before they could, Beretta nailed Cassidy with a running knee strike as a stunned Taylor and Sue watched on. Beretta then breezed past his mother and made his way to the back with a look of frustration and anger plastered across his face.

Cassidy's friendship with Taylor and Beretta dates all the way back to 2019, the early days of AEW, with the trio going on to compete in various matches together including the tournament to crown the first ever AEW World Trios Champions. Beretta, however, has been showing signs of strain for months, and he finally snapped Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Bucks' win officially gives them a match at Dynasty, where they will face the winner of FTR vs. Top Flight on Saturday's "AEW Collision" with the tag team titles on the line. The belts were vacated after one half of the reigning champions, Sting, retired following he and Darby Allin's final successful defense at AEW Revolution in March. That match was against the Bucks, who now get another opportunity to become the first-ever three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions — the only other team with two tag title reigns is FTR, who the Bucks also came up short against at Wembley Stadium back in August, when they challenged for the tag belts at All In.

