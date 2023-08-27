FTR Defeat The Young Bucks To Retain AEW World Tag Team Championship At AEW All In

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood made a huge statement at "The Biggest Event in Wrestling History," with the match's result coming to the shock of many.

During the third match of the night, FTR retained their championships over Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, successfully winning the trilogy between the two iconic teams and retaining the titles they won back in April from The Gunns on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." The All-In match was a hard-fought battle for the victors, with the two groups putting on another instant classic as they have in the past. The match was full of dramatic near-falls and numerous call-backs to previous matches between the four men. After making their way to the ring, both Wheeler and Dax Harwood dawned three specific armbands of their fallen friends, paying tribute to Brodie Lee, Jay Briscoe, and Bray Wyatt.

FTR went to shake the Bucks's hands after the rubber match, but The Elite members left the ring to vociferous boos from the Wembley Stadium crowd, likely signalling a continuation of their rivalry.

Former IWGP Tag Team Champion Wheeler has been dealing with legal issues for allegedly pointing a gun in the direction of a man while driving, in what is being described as a "road rage incident," but held onto his championship to the shock of many. AEW Owner Tony Khan recently commented on the situation, providing that with the details he has on the situation, he was comfortable having Wheeler work the biggest event in company history.