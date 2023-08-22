AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Daniel 'Cash' Wheeler's Arrest & Legal Matters

During the AEW All In media call on Tuesday, AEW President Tony Khan was asked to address the legal situation involving Cash Wheeler and how it affects the planned FTR vs. Young Bucks match in London this Sunday.

"I can't comment on the specifics at this time because I still don't know everything," Khan said. "I'm still learning facts, but based on the information we have at this time, we're still keeping an eye on that situation, and at this time I think it's a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times, where we've come in and weighed in on a situation or acted on a situation based on the evidence, because in this case and everything we're looking at, I don't think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it's rather inconclusive. But I do very much look forward to the match, and we'll keep an eye out throughout this week and as long as it's a pending situation at what's happening."

On July 27, Wheeler, one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, was allegedly involved in a road rage incident where he flashed a handgun at another driver. Wheeler was arrested in Orlando on Friday, August 18, on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Wheeler's defense attorney requested bail be set at $2,500, with provisions of his potential release to include no contact with the alleged victim and no possession of firearms.

As of this writing, AEW is still advertising FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In London at Wembley Stadium.