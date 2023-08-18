Cash Wheeler Arrested, AEW Star Charged With Aggravated Assault With A Firearm

With AEW All In — the promotion's biggest event in its history — looming, all eyes have been fixed on historic Wembley Stadium, the pay-per-view's venue. For at least a few members of the AEW team, another matter has drawn their attention. Daniel "Cash" Wheeler — one half of FTR, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions — was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on Friday morning, Wrestling Inc. has learned. Per the report, the 36-year-old is facing one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Wheeler and partner Scott Dawson, known professionally as Dax Harwood, is currently booked to defend the tag team titles at AEW All In on August 27, though that now remains to be seen.

PWInsider has since provided more information, revealing that the AEW star will have a hearing at 1 p.m. today. The warrant for his arrest was filed on July 28 and he was booked in the Circuit Court of Orange County, Florida. Wheeler has pled not guilty to the charge, which is considered a third-degree felony in the State of Florida.

Further details about the situation are minimal at the time of this writing. However, AEW has issued a statement to the Orlando Sentinel and Wrestling Inc., noting that the company is aware of the situation.

"AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities."

