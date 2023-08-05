FTR Challenge The Young Bucks To All In Match Following AEW Collision Tag Title Defense

FTR have sensationally called out The Young Bucks for a huge rubber match at All In after successfully defending their AEW World Tag Team Titles for a third-straight week, defeating the duo of Brian Cage and Big Bill on the August 5th edition of "AEW Collision". After getting past Bullet Club Gold in a grueling 58-minute Iron Man match a fortnight ago and defeating the entertaining team of Adam Cole and MJF last Saturday night, the two-time titleholders continued their reign with a hard-fought pinfall victory in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler not only had to overcome the gigantic pair opposite them, but also the distractions of Mogul Embassy's manager Prince Nana at ringside. The heels took control early in the bout, before Big Bill opted to hit the griddy and taunt the fans in attendance on the outside with Wheeler on the floor. Cage hit a huge suplex from outside the ring back onto the canvas on Wheeler for a two-count, before Big Bill evaded a roll-up attempt to land a huge lariat and maintain control.

With three men down, the crowd came unglued as Wheeler got the hot tag to his partner Harwood and moments later, FTR hit a top rope double-team move for a near-fall. Cage and Big Bill regained the momentum with stereo jackhammer and chokeslams, before The Machine hit a massive tope con hilo to the outside on both champions. Unfortunately for the challengers, FTR proved their ring savvy and finished the job after hitting the Shatter Machine for a three-count.

After the victory, FTR challenged The Young Bucks to a rubber match for AEW All In on August 27th in, with Harwood claiming a decisive victory will further cement their legacy as the greatest tag team in professional wrestling history. Nick and Matt Jackson announced on Friday night's "AEW Rampage" that they would be setting their sights on the tag team division once again, with a clash against The Hardy Boys scheduled for the August 9th edition of "AEW Dynamite."

With Saturday night's show going head-to-head with WWE SummerSlam, AEW made the decision to open "Collision" with one of their most reliable acts and FTR certainly didn't disappoint, retaining their titles and moving towards a blockbuster showdown with their long-time rivals at Wembley Stadium.