The Hardys And Young Bucks Set For Rematch On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

The Hardys and The Young Bucks will renew their rivalry on next week's "AEW Dynamite." The match was announced on Friday's "AEW Rampage" where Matt and Nick Jackson appeared in a backstage promo, declaring their intentions to re-enter AEW's tag team division after spending months in the trios division wrestling alongside either Kenny Omega or Adam Page.

As part of their goal to recapture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the former two-time champions called out Matt and Jeff Hardy, the two men they idolized growing up in the business. "We've been focusing on trios and eight-man tag matches, but it's important that The Young Bucks get back to the tag team division," Nick Jackson said.

At this point, The Hardys — who teamed up with Keith Lee earlier in the night — approached The Bucks to set up the match for next week. "If you're gonna re-enter the tag division, why not jump into the deep end?" Matt Hardy asked The Bucks. "Why not face the GOATS — Matt and Jeff Hardy?"

The segment ended with The Bucks throwing shade at The Hardys, referring to them as "the second best brother tag team of all time" before accepting the challenge. The match, now confirmed by AEW, will mark the first instance of the Bucks wrestling as a tag team since their victory over Aussie Open back in February.

Meanwhile, The Hardys will be returning to "Dynamite" for a match after spending several months on secondary shows such as "Rampage." The brothers last wrestled on AEW's flagship show when they took a loss to The Gunns on June 21. The Hardys and The Bucks last wrestled at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view.