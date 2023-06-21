AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (6/21): Bryan Danielson Calls Out Kazuchika Okada, Jarrett Vs. Briscoe

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for June 20, 2023.

Tonight's show will be the go-home episode of AEW's Wednesday night show before AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, and Bryan Danielson will be calling out Kazuchika Okada ahead of their dream match this weekend. Meanwhile, NJPW star Minoru Suzuki will be in action as he teams up with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara as they compete against Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and AR Fox in six-man tag team action.

After making a surprise return last week to confront Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston is going to appear once again as fans get the chance to hear from him, while Adam Cole will also be speaking on the show.

Kris Statlander is once again going to defend her TBS Women's Championship as she competes against Taya Valkyrie, who has been pushing to claim her first title since joining the company. There will also be the next step to crown the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships as the draw for the upcoming blind eliminator tournament will be revealed.

Speaking of the tag team division, The Hardys will be in action against The Gunns as the two teams aim to prove who the best brother team in the company truly is. Orange Cassidy is also set to team up with Katsuyori Shibata as they face Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr. Finally, Mark Briscoe will be in singles action as he competes against Jeff Jarrett.