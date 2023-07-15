FTR Retain AEW Tag Titles Against Bullet Club Gold In Hour-Long Collision Classic

FTR have retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles in a near hour-long instant classic against Bullet Club Gold on Saturday night's edition of "AEW Collision" in Calgary, Alberta. Opening the show with a Best 2 out of 3 Falls bout in front of a raucous crowd, the champions dropped the first fall after Jay White hit the Blade Runner and the challengers had all the momentum. Juice Robinson would find himself in the crosshairs of a well-timed Shatter Machine to allow FTR to even the score and send it to an inevitable tiebreaker.

In a match filled with tributes to the Hart family in their famous hometown, both teams spilled to the outside at the beginning of the third fall, leaving both White and Dax Harwood laid out over the barricade for an extended period. FTR would eventually make their way back into the ring, before White narrowly avoided a count-out defeat and the two teams stood toe-to-toe as the crowd became unglued. Down the home stretch, FTR would lock in double Sharpshooters, before the finishing sequence would see Harwood wrench down on the knees of Robinson, who would have no choice but to tap out. The match is one of the longest in AEW television history, with the 60-minute time limit almost expiring late in the third fall.

Following the conclusion of the 58-minute bout, the victors would extend their hands as a sign of respect — but White spat at them as the heels stormed out of the ring, with the issues between Bullet Club Gold and the trio of CM Punk and FTR far from over.