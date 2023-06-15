Dax Harwood Reportedly Involved In AEW Creative

The AEW creative team has undergone a bit of a growth spurt lately. With "AEW Collision" on tap, adding another two hours of content to AEW's week, Tony Khan has been assembling a team of sorts to keep the ideas flowing. Per PWInsider, Dax Harwood is now involved on the creative wing, joining new additions Jimmy Jacobs, Will Washington, and Bryan Danielson, having assisting for a short bit.

Danielson recently spoke on his own inclusion on the AEW creative side, sharing that joining the braintrust was a somewhat loose process and that he and Tony Khan would talk on the phone for hours about wrestling.

"I think we have a lot of similar ideas on wrestling," Danielson explained last month, "and sometimes he says things to me and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's a great idea,' and we riff off each other really well. When we do it, it doesn't feel like work. When you love wrestling, stuff like that is fun."

Along with these recent new additions, the returning former AEW World Champion CM Punk and formerly ousted agent Ace Steel are also expected to be involved with creative, specifically for "AEW Collision."