Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly Joining AEW As Producer, Backstage At Dynamite

As AEW expands its programming, so too is its creative department expanding. On Wednesday, Fightful Select reported that former WWE producer Jimmy Jacobs was backstage in Washington D.C. for "AEW Dynamite" and was heavily implied to be working for the company in a creative capacity, though they couldn't confirm. Later the same day, the Wrestling Observer did confirm that Jacobs has joined AEW as a producer.

According to Fightful, Jacobs' appearance backstage was a delightful surprise to many who knew him from WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, or elsewhere. His presence bolsters the notion that AEW has been beefing up their creative team now that "AEW Collision" is set to add two more hours of primetime content. The promotion has also been using Bryan Danielson and former podcaster Will Washington to help share the load with Tony Khan. CM Punk and Ace Steel are also rumored to be involved in the creative for "Collision."

The Observer reports that Jacobs has officially left his job with Impact, where he had worked since 2017, following his dismissal from WWE for posing with Bullet Club members — including the Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page — when they "invaded" the parking lot during a broadcast of "WWE Raw."