Jimmy Jacobs Details What Happened The Day He Was Fired By WWE

Former WWE producer Jimmy Jacobs was fired for taking a photo. It sounds blunt and simple because it is. Jacobs posed for a photo with The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll during a Bullet Club invasion of the parking lot of Citizen's Business Arena in Ontario, CA, where WWE was broadcasting an episode of "WWE Raw."

"I knew it wasn't gonna be received well, that's for sure," Jacobs told Conrad Thompson on "The Insiders" podcast. "I was in the arena and I think Kevin Owens texted me, 'Hey are The Bucks there? Are they there?' And I hadn't heard anything about it from inside the arena. He goes 'Yeah, I think they're outside. I think they're shooting something.' So I went out there, and it's like 'Holy crap, The Bucks are here,' and I just saw them, we exchanged pleasantries, and just as I was getting ready to leave I said 'Hey guys, let's take a picture,' and I took a picture, never intending to post it."

Jacobs said the photo stuck itself in his mind while he was backstage. "I was in gorilla position during segment 3 or 4 and I just go 'screw it' and I just post it. I knew there was a chance people wouldn't like it. I didn't care. I look back at it and I really see it almost like a child acting out. 'I want to get in trouble.'"

Jacobs explained that he wanted the same treatment that is supposedly given WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes backstage, "but I'm not Michael Hayes, so I don't get it."

According to Jacobs, this means he wanted his work to speak for itself. "I wanted to get in trouble and them be like 'well he's good at his job, so let's keep him around.' I wanted to just expand my wings. I wanted to go [exasperated sigh] 'let me just be how I am, however weird that is,' so I took the picture."