Finals Set For AEW World Trios Tournament

Hangman Page & Dark Order qualified for the finals of the AEW World Trios Title tournament Friday night with a victory over Orange Cassidy & Best Friends on the 9/2 live episode of "AEW Rampage."

The match ended when Silver pinned Chuck Taylor with a roll-up combination after Taylor clotheslined Page to the outside. The back-and-forth match saw several close falls, with Best Friends nearly winning the match when Taylor his Awful Waffle on Silver.

As noted earlier, Page was a last-minute entrant into the tournament following the knee injury suffered by Dark Order's 10. This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Evil Uno initially volunteered to replace 10, until he was taken out by Andrade El Idolo in a vicious backstage attack. Page then stepped up to join the Dark Order, who advanced in the tourney by defeating the House of Black in last week's quarter-final match.

Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds will now wrestle the team of Kenny Omega & Young Bucks this Sunday at AEW's All Out pay-per-view. The winners of that bout will be crowned the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

Page had previously rejected the Young Bucks' offer to join them in the tourney until the returning Kenny Omega paired up with Nick & Matt Jackson. Furthermore, Page is a former member of The Elite and a former AEW Tag Team Champion with Omega. Surely, these subplots add more intrigue to Sunday's tourney final.