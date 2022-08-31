Kenny Omega And Will Ospreay Clash In AEW Trios Title Tournament Semifinals

A week after their heated exchange on the microphone, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay pulled out all the stops in their AEW World Trios Titles tournament match on the 8/31 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

As soon as the bell rang, Omega and Ospreay volunteered to wrestle each other, turning the trios match into a singles bout until The Young Bucks and Aussie Open finally got involved. There were several points in the match where Omega and Ospreay continued to wrestle on the outside even when they weren't the legal competitors. Once order was restored, fans were treated to a lot of tandem offense from both teams, as they showcased a wide array of triple-team moves.

Eventually, Omega nailed the V-Trigger and One Winged Angel on Kyle Fletcher to secure the victory for his team, as The Elite qualified for the final of the AEW World Trios tournament. After the match, a dejected Ospreay could be seen sitting on the ramp, as Omega & Young Bucks celebrated in the ring. Following their promo exchange last week, Omega and Ospreay have continued to trade shots on social media, teasing an eventual singles bout at some point in the future.

The Elite will face either Best Friends & Orange Cassidy or Dark Order & Hangman Page this Sunday at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. The winners of that bout will be crowned the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.