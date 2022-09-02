AEW Rampage Live Coverage - Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match, Ricky Starks Vs. QT Marshall

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 22, 2022!

On the go-home show before All Out this Sunday at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, a semifinal match in the AEW World Trios Tournament will see Hangman Adam Page and The Dark Order take on Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. The winner will go on to face Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Ricky Starks looks to score a win over QT Marshall in singles action ahead of his match with Powerhouse Hobbs at All Out. Hobbs betrayed Starks following his loss of the FTW Champion to Hook. Starks has been looking to seek his revenge on Hobbs, but Hobbs recruited Marshall and The Factory to do what they can to slow Starks down from getting to him. As such, Marshall has invited Starks to join his stable, but Starks declined the offer.

The recently formed mixed tag team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz will take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo in a rematch from last week. Soho looks to get revenge on Melo after Melo broke her hand several weeks ago. Meanwhile, Guevara and Ortiz have a storied history as one another, as both were part of the Inner Circle.

Mark Henry will sit down with TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Athena ahead of their All Out match for the title. AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of Swerve In Our Glory will also confront their challengers, The Acclaimed before they face one another on Sunday.