On the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW “Dynamite,” The Young Bucks were seen backstage talking about the newly announced AEW Trios Championships before telling Brandon Cutler to cut the camera. Before Cutler turned off the camera though, one of The Young Bucks’ former allies, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page appeared. The Young Bucks seemed to get along with Page before wishing him Happy Birthday. The segment was cut short, however, as Page’s current friends, The Dark Order, showed up to celebrate his birthday, prompting the Young Bucks to tell Cutler to shut down the camera for real this time.

The Young Bucks and Adam Page haven’t been seen together since Page’s feud with current Undisputed Elite leader, Adam Cole. Before that though, The Young Bucks played a big role in Page’s match back in November of 2021 against Kenny Omega at AEW’s Full Gear PPV, where they would come out. Instead of helping Omega, the Young Bucks gave Page a nod of approval before Page pinned Omega to win the AEW World Championship. A few months before this match, The Young Bucks, along with Omega, took part in writing Page off TV after viciously attacking him and hitting a BTE Trigger.

In the first year of AEW, The Young Bucks and Page along with Omega and Cody Rhodes were all part of The Elite. Omega and Page would win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, defending them against the Young Bucks at AEW’s Revolution 2020 PPV. The Elite would continue to team together for the better part of 2020, before Matt and Nick Jackson eventually joined Omega and new found ally, Don Callis, to turn their backs on Hangman Page, kicking him out of the faction.

