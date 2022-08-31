Dark Order Upgrades Team Lineup For Trios Title Tournament

Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reynolds lost a partner, and gained a new one, within a matter of minutes on the 8/31 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

It was announced in a backstage segment that the injured Dark Order's 10 would be unable to compete in the semi-final of the AEW World Trios Tournament this Friday on "AEW Rampage," putting into question the stable's match against Orange Cassidy & Best Friends. Initially, Evil Uno volunteered to take 10's spot in the match, until he was ambushed by Andrade El Idolo and struck repeatedly by the crutches used by 10.

Moments later, Silver & Reynolds told Tony Schiavone that they had no option but to go 2-on-3 in their match on Friday. Just then, Hangman Page showed up on the scene and offered his services.

"Look, I want All Out to be your moment, your night," Hangman said. "But if 10 can't do it, and if Uno can't do it, and if you need a partner, you've always got me."

Page would then confirm to Schiavone that he will indeed join Dark Order in their match against Cassidy & Best Friends this Friday.

Page hasn't wrestled on AEW TV since he & Silver defeated The Blade & The Butcher on the July 20 "AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest" special.

The winners of the Dark Order & Page vs. Cassidy & Best Friends match will face either Kenny Omega & Young Bucks or United Empire in the final of the AEW World Trios Tournament this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view.