The show begins with Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Jim Ross greeting audience at home.

Hangman Adam Page and John Silver vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Silver and Butcher start off the acton. The bell rings and Butcher goes to work on Silver, starting to beat him down. Butcher tags in Blade, who delivers a kick to Silver’s midsection. He reigns down kicks on Silver in the corner, but Silver fires back with a vertical suplex. Page tags in and he takes out Blade. He delivers a Fallaway Slam, then tags the Butcher down on the outside. Page climbs to the top turn buckle and delivers a flying lariat. He goes for a pin, but Blade kicks out.

Butcher drags Page out of the ring and sends him into the barricade. He tags in to become the legal man and delivers a chop to Page. Butcher sends Oage face first into the top turn buckle, then delivers another chop. He tags in Blade and Blade delivers a forearm. Page fires back with an elbow and makes the hot tag to Silver.

Silver takes the Blade down with an uppercut, followed by an elbow. He hits a side slam, then goes for a pin but Butcher breaks it up. Butcher and Blade deliver an assisted gut buster and the Blade follows it up with a Doctor Bomb. Butcher tags in and Silver makes the tag to Page. Page delivers some elbows, and both men begin to hit one another with double lariats. Page hits a rolling lariat, then sends Butcher off the ropes. He hits the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winners: John Silver and Hangman Adam Page

We then go to a video package hyping up the Death Before Dishonor match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

Claudio Castagnoli comes to the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli To Speak

Back from the break, Castagnoli addresses Jonathan Gresham ahead of their match for the ROH World Championship tomorrow night. He says that World Championships have alluded him his whole career and he thanks fans for his support. He says he will crack Gresham’s foundation and says no one can hold a candle to what he can do in the ring. He says he can’t think of a better way to continue this new chapter than beating Gresham and says he will be the new ROH World Champion.

We then get a video package hyping up Wardlow’s TNT Title reign where he welcomes anyone into Wardlow’s world.

Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal) vs. Dante Martin

The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Moriarty gains the upper hand with a heel trip. Martin hits a teharis, followed by a drop kick that knocks Moriarty out of the ring. Moriarty gets back in and they go back to exchanging submissions. Moriarty hits a Northern Lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Martin kicks out. Moriarty delivers a stomp to the back of Martin’s neck, followed by an upper cut.

Martin delivers a head scissors to Moriarty off the top turn buckle. Stokley Hathaway comes to the ring to watch. Martin delivers a flying crossbody, then goes for a pin but Moriarty kicks out. Moriarty risks up Martin, but Martin kicks out. Moriarty kicks in the Border City Stretch, but Martin grabs the bottom rope to break the submission.

Moriarty delivers a couple stomps before Martin counters with a sit out power bomb. He goes for a pin but Moriarty kicks out. Martin looks for the nose dive, but he manages to roll him up. Moriarty counters his roll up and grabs the rope for the win.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Matt Sydal grabs the mic and tells him that he is taking the easy road. He gets in the face and challenges Moriarty to a match on “Dynamite” next week. As Moriarty leaves, Hathaway offers his business card but Moriarty refuses to take it.

We then get a video package hyping up the ROH Women’s World Championship match between Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb.

Back at ringside, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter come to the ring, along with Rebel and the sand bag. Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise wait inside the ring.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise

Blue and Baker begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They’re charging he submissions before Baker gains the upper hand. Baker delivers a kick to Blue’s face, then tags in Hayter. Hayter delivers several kicks to Blue’s midsection.

Baker trips Blue on the ropes, then delivers a DDT off the apron. She tosses Blue back in the ring and beats her down with elbow strikes. Hayter and D’Amboise both tag in and Hayter delivers a kick. Hayter delivers a back breaker and tags in Baker. Baker delivers a butterfly suplex, then locks in the Lock Jaw for the win.

Winners: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Back from the break, there is a video hyping up Ari Daivari’s debut in AEW. We then go back to the ring where the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club are in the ring. Lil’ Scrappy is the judge.

Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Austin Gunn (w/ Billy and Colten Gun) in a Rap Battle

Gunn starts off and calls Caster Bobby Lashley’ sister. He calls Caster’s dad rich and asks which one of their dad’s careers ended faster. He ends off by saying “suck it”. Caster is up and says he is untouchable on the mic. He says Gunn rapping is cultural appropriation and Gunn goes again. Gunn says Caster isn’t good at rapping or wrestling and says John Cena wants his gimmick back.

Caster is up again and he says he serves Gunn and his chick with his awesome tounge. He says Bowens has a bigger spark than him when he holds a plugs and asks him how he feels to have a dad who showed his crotch and two failed reality shows. He calls them a couple of ass boy. Gunn is up again and he stumbles and Bowens says that the ass boys are choking. Lil’ Scrappy declares the Acclaimed the winner win.

The Gunn Club attack the Acclaimed. Colten delivers a suplex to Bowens as Billy tosses in a trash can. Austin hits Caster with it.

Commentary runs down the cards for Fight For The Fallen next Wednesday and Death Before Dishonor. Christopher Daniels comes to the ring, with Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt following. Caprice Coleman joins commentary.

Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) vs. Christopher Daniels

The bell rings and Lethal gets straight it work. He reigns down forearms and right hands on Daniels. Daniels delivers a body slam, followed by an elbow. Daniels hits a back elbow, then goes for a pin but Lethal kicks out. Lethal hits a chop on Daniels, but Daniels fires back with a kick. Lethal sends Daniels out of the ring and delivers a taupe suicida. Daniels gets on the apron and Lethal sends him out again with a cutter off the top rope. He delivers another taupe suicida. Sonjay Dutt gets in a few stomps on the outside while the referee is distracted and Lethal slides Daniels back into the ring.

Lethal delivers an uppercut, followed by an elbow. Lethal delivers a back breaker to Daniels, then gloats. He hits Daniels with an elbow, followed by a super kick. Daniels fires back with an insiguri followed by a back elbow. Daniels reigns down right hands in the corner, followed by a STO. Lethal hits a back elbow, but Daniels fires back with a Blue Thunder Bomb. He goes for a pin but Lethal kicks out. Lethal hits a Lethal Combination, followed by a kick to the face. Lethal hits a back body drop, followed by the Lethal a injection for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

After the match, Sonjay Dutt beats Daniels down and sends him to the outside. Satnam Singh delivers a body slam as Lethal locks in a sleeper and knocks out Daniels.

