AEW Rampage Live Coverage 6/28 - Final Entrant In Forbidden Door TNT Title Ladder Match Revealed, 2-On-1 Handicap Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on June 28, 2024, coming to you from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania!

The final entrant into the Six Man Ladder Match to crown a new TNT Champion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this coming Sunday will be revealed tonight, as El Phantasmo returns to an AEW ring to go one-on-one with AR Fox. The winner will join The Elite's Jack Perry, Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush, Konosuke Takeshita, and Dante Martin as they all vie to become the new titleholder following the vacation of the belt by Adam Copeland.

Two days before he goes head-to-head with Zack Sabre Jr. in Elmont, New York, Orange Cassidy looks to gain some momentum heading in as he squares off with The Outrunners in a 2-On-1 Handicap Match. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd are no strangers to 2-On-1 Handicap Matches in AEW, having competed in a pair of them on the February 3 and 10 editions of "AEW Collision" against HOOK and Brian Cage respectively.

Skye Blue will be returning to competition for the first time since coming up short against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship on the May 29 edition of "Dynamite" as she collides with Queen Aminata. Blue and Aminata are no strangers to one another, having both joined forces with and competed against one another a handful of times in an AEW ring. Their last encounter came with one another on the December 22, 2023 episode of "Rampage" when they faced one another and Blue ultimately emerged victorious.

Speaking of "Collision", after coming up short against Hechicero two weeks ago, Dalton Castle looks to redeem himself tonight as he takes on Shingo Takagi. While Takagi looks to advance to the semifinals of the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament when he faces Bryan Danielson in a quarterfinals match at Forbidden Door, he will temporarily have to refocus his sights tonight.

Additionally, Gabe Kidd will be making his in-ring AEW debut as he joins forces with The Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong to go head-to-head with The Infantry. The former pair were spotted in the crowd during Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" to watch the action between the aforementioned Sabre Jr. and Kyle O'Reilly.