Dave Meltzer Assesses AEW Star's Prospects With NJPW

For the past month, AEW's Konosuke Takeshita has been off in Japan, representing AEW and DDT in New Japan's G1 Climax tournament. Overall, it was a successful venture to Takeshita, who was one of the three wrestlers to make it out of Block B and qualify for the playoffs, where he was defeated by Yota Tsuji. Separate from that, Takeshita's work also received praise from those who followed the G1, with many considering him to be the standout performer of the tournament.

On Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer seconded the praise that Takeshita had received during the G1, and noted that the AEW/DDT star loved being a part of the tournament. Meltzer further speculated that, in a scenario where Takeshita would remain in Japan and work for New Japan full-time, he would have the opportunity to be "the guy" in both New Japan, or Japanese wrestling in general.

While Takeshita's focus has largely been on AEW since he signed with the promotion and moved to the US in 2022, he has never really left Japan, continuing to compete for DDT, where he began as a teenager back in 2012. Takeshita even found time to work for DDT during the G1 Climax tour, appearing at DDT's marquee event, Wrestle Peter Pan, on July 21, where he defeated Masato Tanaka.

Those hoping for Takeshita to conquer Japan may have to wait, as all indications are he will be returning to compete in AEW now that the G1 Climax has ended. The promotion is currently in the UK for AEW All In week, culminating in All In this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Takeshita is currently not scheduled for the show, though he could be an entrant in the multi-man Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner will receive an AEW World Championship shot.