Casino Gauntlet Match For AEW World Title Match Added To All In At Wembley Stadium

All In 2024 is two weeks away, and the card for AEW's most highly anticipated international event is beginning to solidify. On Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," another match was added: a Casino Gauntlet match, with a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity in store for the winner. As of writing, no participants have been announced.

Advertisement

Casino Gauntlet matches (not to be confused with Casino Battle Royals) are multi-man matches in which wrestlers enter the ring in random time intervals. The first wrestler in the increasingly chaotic multi-man match to gain pinfall or submission at All In will be declared the winner and the No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship. There have only been two Casino Gauntlet matches in AEW's history, both won by Will Ospreay; Ospreay, however, is unlikely to continue his Casino Gauntlet match streak, as he is expected to fight against MJF for the AEW American Championship (formerly known as the AEW International Championship) at All In.

The AEW World Championship will be defended on the same night at the Casino Gauntlet match, in a high-stakes titles versus career match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship, Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship, and Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship have also been announced for the event.

Advertisement