Kyle Fletcher Turns On Will Ospreay, Costs Him AEW International Title At WrestleDream

Will Ospreay has lost the AEW Intercontinental Championship for the second time after falling to a betrayal from former friend Kyle Fletcher at AEW WrestleDream. After Don Callis got involved in the three-way title contest, which also involved Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita and Ricochet, Ospreay got the manager up for a Tiger Driver, but was stopped by Fletcher. Surrounded by enemies on all sides, Ospreay then fell victim to a massive knee from Takeshita, who pinned him to become your new International Champion.

Ricochet and Ospreay teamed up against Takeshita throughout the match, although they did also battle each other. The contest was fast-paced and full of impressive athletic spots; at one point, Takeshita fought Ricochet on the apron and delivered a Tombstone Piledriver through a table set up on the outside, taking Ricochet out of action for the duration. However, when Takeshita returned to the ring, Ospreay hit the Hidden Blade. Takeshita, shockingly, kicked out at one, but then Ospreay hit it again. He went for the pinfall, but Callis pulled the ref out of the ring.

Ospreay was about to take out Callis when a hooded man hit Ospreay from behind. Fletcher then revealed himself while Takeshita hit Ospreay with the running knee. Initially, there was no referee to count the pinfall, but Ospreay stayed down long enough for Fletcher put the ref in the ring, where he counted to three, gifting Takeshita the championship. The match ended with Fletcher delivering the Tiger Driver to Ospreay himself.

