AEW WrestleDream Live Coverage 10/12 - Several Championships On The Line, 2-Out-Of 3 Falls Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW WrestleDream on October 12, 2024, coming to you live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

Bryan Danielson will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line against former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Jon Moxley. The two men have come face-to-face with one another over the course of the past several weeks, dating back to AEW All Out last month when Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir blindsided Danielson and Wheeler Yuta with an attack. Things culminated this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when Danielson and Yuta faced Castagnoli and PAC in a tag team match, with the former team emerging victorious over the latter before a brawl broke out between them, Moxley, and Shafir.

Mariah May will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line for the first time since successfully retaining it against Yuka Sakazaki at the "Dynamite" Grand Slam special on September 25 as she defends against Willow Nightingale. Nightingale defeated Saraya, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" to secure her title shot tonight against May.

Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family and Ricochet will be challenging Will Ospreay in a Three Way Match for the AEW International Championship. While Ospreay and Ricochet have come face-to-face with one another over the course of the last few weeks, tensions between Takeshita and Ospreay have been running high as well stemming from their separate relationships with Kyle Fletcher.

Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will be defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. Although The Bucks initially declined to give Private Party a title shot when they requested it on the October 2 edition of "Dynamite", Kassidy and Quen later secured their spot in tonight's match after defeating Top Flight and House of Black on the October 5 episode of "Collision". Matthew and Nicholas' Elite stablemate Jack Perry will also be in action tonight as he puts his TNT Championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata. Like Private Party, Shibata has been vying for a shot at Perry's TNT Championship over the course of the past few weeks.

The Beast Mortos will be squaring off with Hologram in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match after the former and his new allies Rush and Dralistico attacked the latter and Komander this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" following their match. Elsewhere, Brody King will be going one-on-one with longtime rival Darby Allin after answering his call for an open challenge while "Hangman" Adam Page faces Jay White of The Bang Bang Gang as they look to settle their issues and Mark Briscoe will be putting the Ring of Honor World Championship on the line against Chris Jericho following a handful of tense verbal confrontations over the course of the last few weeks.

Additionally, Swerve Strickland will be making his return to AEW tonight. Atlantis Jr. will be defending the Ring Of Honor World Television Championship against Brian Cage on the Zero Hour Pre Show beginning at 6:30 PM ET! MxM Collection's Mansoor and Mason Madden will be taking on Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed after weeks of issues and an attack during last night's edition of "AEW Rampage" with the latter team promising to have a third man at ringside with them, and Anna Jay will be going head-to-head with Harley Cameron of The Outcasts on the Zero Hour Pre-Show following growing tensions between them.