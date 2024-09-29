Backstage News On Powerhouse Hobbs' Injury Status, When He Could Return To AEW

AEW got a welcome boost earlier this month, as it was reported that former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs had been a frequent presence backstage after a lengthy spell on the shelf with a knee injury. Hobbs tore his patella tendon during his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Jon Moxley on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in April, but has been working hard to get himself back in the ring, and a new report will get AEW fans even more excited.

According to Fightful Select, Hobbs has officially been cleared to compete. In the lead-up to his clearing, he underwent extensive in-ring testing, something that has become standard practice in AEW when it comes to wrestlers returning from injury. Despite being medically cleared, Hobbs is still awaiting new creative plans. He was a member of The Don Callis Family before he got hurt. Whether he will be a part of the faction when he returns remains to be seen.

Hobbs gave fans updates on how his recovery process had been going throughout his recovery. He received surgery shortly after the injury occurred, and while there was no official timeframe put on Hobbs' recovery, a patella tendon tear typically takes six to eight months to recover from, meaning that Hobbs being medically cleared right now puts him one month ahead of schedule.



AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Hobbs coming back to the company, and he shared his excitement about having the former TNT Champion back in the fold, as he is one of the company's most popular stars. However, Khan was unable to pinpoint an exact return date for Hobbs, but was very pleased with how much progress he had made.