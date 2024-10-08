AEW's Anthony Henry Offers Injury Update After Match Against Gabe Kidd

Anthony Henry is having a tough year. Fresh off a jaw injury that saw him briefly unemployed during recovery, the former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion has suffered another injury and another setback, which will see him away from the ring for a considerable amount of time.

Henry announced on Twitter that he tore his bicep completely off the bone in a recent match against NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, putting Henry out of action "for the foreseeable future." Henry is set for surgery to repair the injury this week, with a lengthy rehabilitation process following the surgery.

I,unfortunately, have to announce that I'm out of commission for the foreseeable future. During my match with Gabe Kidd this past Saturday, I tore my left biceps off the bone. Surgery this week, and then I start the road to recovery. I am sorry to any fans I am letting down. pic.twitter.com/3PaQsxF7TX — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) October 8, 2024

The injury comes just months after Henry broke his jaw at an independent event in March. Following the injury, Henry was released from his contract on April 1 but the release was undone just days later by AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan, following a backlash against his initial firing of the injured wrestler. Henry came back to AEW programming, as well as ROH, recently wrestling multiple matches against former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Henry's return to television was not without its own hiccups, as his tag team partner former EVOLVE World Champion JD Drake suffered an injury, leading to the regular tag team competitor having to work as a singles act up until this recent injury. Henry had initially competed as an independent competitor on "AEW Dark" following his release from WWE NXT, where he wrestled as Asher Hale during his brief tenure, before being brought in as a regular presence in Ring of Honor.