AEW's Anthony Henry Offers Injury Update On Broken Jaw Suffered At Indie Show

Anthony Henry has competed in AEW for quite some time now, mainly alongside JD Drake as The Workhorsemen. While he's currently not an official member of the roster, Henry has had a limited deal with the promotion. Unfortunately, any progress he could potentially have made toward signing might be put off for some time due to a nasty injury he suffered at an independent event. Henry recently took to social media to give a brief update on the way forward since breaking his jaw and indicated that he'll, unfortunately, be down for quite some time. Luckily though, he won't have to undergo surgery.

Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets. Recovery time: 8 weeks. See everyone then! — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 13, 2024

"Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets. Recovery time: 8 weeks. See everyone then!," Henry posted. Before appearing in AEW, Henry was signed to "WWE NXT" as "Asher Hale" before being released by the promotion in July 2021. In a 2022 exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Henry recalled how his deal with AEW came to fruition. According to Henry, he got a call from an AEW representative around two weeks after he was released from WWE. Due to his 30-day no-compete clause, he was invited to make an appearance at the first set of "AEW Dark" tapings.

Despite having the opportunity to almost immediately get back to work, Henry passed on the offer due to already being in the process of relocating out of Orlando. Eventually, he made his "Dark" debut on October 5, 2021, where he faced AEW's "Mad King," Eddie Kingston.