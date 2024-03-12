AEW Star Suffers Broken Jaw In Indie Match

This past Sunday, AEW's Anthony Henry challenged Bryan Keith for the Deadlock Pro Wrestling National Championship at an indie show. However, the former "WWE NXT" talent came out of that title clash with a broken jaw. Revealing the news on X, Henry noted that he would no longer be able to participate in the upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament with longtime tag team partner JD Drake. He wrote, "Update: Absolutely gutted. In last night's match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon."

Update: Absolutely gutted. In last night's match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon. pic.twitter.com/E3YnKJ5iyC — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 12, 2024

Henry added more on top of his initial post, saying he didn't know how he was going to deal with this setback. He pointed out that he had never sustained an injury like this before. Henry is worried about how it will impact him and Drake moving forward. Henry indicated that he may be off social media for a while.

Following a brief stint with WWE in 2021, Henry began appearing for AEW. His first match in Tony Khan's promotion took place on the October 5, 2021, episode of "AEW Dark," where he lost to Eddie Kingston. He would later return to AEW in 2022, teaming up with Drake. The WorkHorsemen have since managed to work their way up the card, making numerous appearances on "AEW Collision" between last summer and January. Henry's most recent AEW match saw him lose to Penta El Zero Miedo on the January 19 "AEW Rampage."