AEW Star Anthony Henry Explains Why The Workhorsemen Have Been Off TV

Anthony Henry has provided an update on why he and JD Drake haven't been teaming together in AEW and ROH as of late. The tandem, known as The Workhorsemen, appeared to be split by AEW when Henry was released in April while recovering from an injury. However, Tony Khan later changed his mind on the decision (possibly as a result of online backlash) re-hiring Henry and reuniting the popular tag team. Drake, however, has been conspicuously absent since May. Addressing the matter on social media, Henry said his partner had sustained a torn foot ligament during their May 30 "AEW Collision" match.

"For those wondering ... [the Workhorsemen] will be back soon enough," Henry wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Our first match back on 'Collision,' [JD Drake] unfortunately tore a ligament in his foot. 2024 hasn't been kind to us." The Workhorsemen lost to Katsuyori Shibata and Daniel Garcia during the "Collision" match in question.

Henry has since wrestled on ROH in tag matches with the likes of Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, and Top Flight, as well as wrestling Kyle O'Reilly on "Collision" in June. As he alluded to in his post, this year hasn't been the best for the Workhorsemen; they were set to compete in a high-profile tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team Champions before Henry sustained a broken jaw during a Deadlock Pro Wrestling bout. Khan said Henry suffering an injury outside of AEW had prompted the decision to release him, calling it a "challenging grey area" before affirming he would bring Henry back upon his recovery. Drake suffered his own injury during their first match back on TV.

