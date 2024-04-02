AEW Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents In First Mass Cut After Evaluating Roster

AEW has released 10 talents, most of whom have primarily been working in Ring of Honor, according to reports from Pro Wrestling Insider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. PWI reports the promotion is the midst of a talent evaluation and believes the releases are the in the best interests of both the company and the performers. It's the first instance of AEW engaging in mass cuts since its founding in 2019.

The following performers have reportedly been released:

Stu Grayson

Dasha Kuret

Anthony Henry

Gravity

Jose the Assistant

Slim J

Parker Boudreaux

Jora Johl

The Boys (aka the Tate Twins)

Grayson was one of AEW's originals, signing alongside Super Smash Bros partner Evil Uno as the first recruits for the Dark Order. Grayson's contract expired in May 2022 but he was brought back in March 2023. Kuret also signed with AEW in 2019, where she did Spanish commentary and ring announcing. She also made her in-ring debut for the company when she teamed with Rachael Ellering in the AEW Tag Team Tournament Cup in 2020.

Perhaps the most surprising release is Henry, who was one half of The Workhorsemen alongside JD Drake and was set to be part of the ongoing AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament before breaking his jaw in March; AEW CEO Tony Khan was said to be high on the team. Drake wrestled as a singles competitor on the March 30 episode of "AEW Collision," losing to Kyle O'Reilly. The Boys were also part of an ongoing storyline on ROH programming involving the upcoming Supercard of Honor match between Johnny TV and Dalton Castle.

The mass cuts come on the heels of AEW signing three massive free agents in the form of Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone.